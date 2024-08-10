10 Healthy Habits For Your Brain

By Alzheimer’s Association Oregon & SW Washington Chapter
There are an estimated 79,100 Oregon residents living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 170,000 family members and friends caring for them. It’s never too early or too late to start taking positive actions for your brain. Experts say the brain changes that cause Alzheimer’s can begin 20 years or more before symptoms appear.
Growing evidence shows that modifying certain risk factors and promoting healthy behaviors can reduce the risk of cognitive decline and possibly dementia. Incorporate some or all of the following habits into your life to help maintain a healthy brain.
Challenge your mind
Be curious! Put your brain to work and do something that is new for you. Learn a new skill. Try something artistic. Challenging your mind may have short- and long-term benefits for your brain.
Stay in school
Education reduces the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Encourage youth to stay in school and pursue the highest level of training possible. Continue your own education by taking a class at a local library, college or online.
Get moving
Engage in regular exercise. This includes activities that raise your heart rate and increase blood flow to the brain and body. Find ways to build more movement into your day—walking, dancing, gardening—whatever works for you!
Protect your head
Help prevent an injury to your head. Wear a helmet for activities like biking, and wear a seatbelt. Protect yourself while playing sports. Do what you can to prevent falls, especially for older adults.
Be smoke-free
Quitting smoking can lower the risk of cognitive decline back to levels similar to those who have not smoked. It’s never too late to stop.
Control your blood pressure
Medications can help lower high blood pressure. And healthy habits like eating right and physical activity can help, too. Work with a health care provider to control your blood pressure.
Manage diabetes
Type 2 diabetes can be prevented or controlled by eating healthier, increasing physical activity and taking medication, if necessary.
Eat right
Eating healthier foods can help reduce your risk of cognitive decline. This includes more vegetables and leaner meats/proteins, along with foods that are less processed and lower in fat. Choose healthier meals and snacks that you enjoy and are available to you.
Maintain a healthy weight
Talk to your health care provider about the weight that is healthy for you. Other healthy habits on this list—eating right, exercising and sleeping well—can help with maintaining a healthy weight.
Sleep well
Good quality sleep is important for brain health. Stay off screens before bed and make your sleep space as comfortable as possible. Do all you can to minimize disruptions. If you have any sleep-related problems, such as sleep apnea, talk to a health care provider.
The Alzheimer’s Association also has a list of the early signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia listed on their website. If you notice them, don’t ignore them. Instead, schedule an appointment with your health care provider.