Since Agilyx in Tigard stopped accepting Styrofoam earlier this year, it’s been increasingly difficult to find a place that can recycle the product. Recently, Green Century Recycling in NW Portland began offering Styrofoam and plastic recycling to residents and businesses.
The fee is $10 per 45-gallon bag and plastics should be sorted by type. Public drop off at 2950 NW 29th Ave. is Monday-Friday, 8 am-5 pm and Saturday, 11 am-3 pm. Dock appointments are required for commercial, truck and loads of two or more contractor garbage bags; contact Green Century for pricing.
In addition to Styrofoam, Green Century accepts other types of plastics, electronic waste and solar panels. See their website, greencenturyonline.net, for full details on items that are accepted and sorting plastics into their appropriate type for recycling.
Green Century Recycling Accepting Styrofoam
