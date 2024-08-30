Open Studios Preview Show

Sidestreet Arts is offering a sneak peek during the month of September of the Lake Oswego Open Studios artists. The show celebrates the talented pool of 40+ artists with diverse mediums including calligraphy, ceramics, drawing, fiber and textiles, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, paper art, pastel, photography and digital, printmaking, sculpture and wood. Sidestreet Arts is thrilled to host these local artists and showcase their many skill sets all in one location.
The show runs Thursday, September 5-Saturday, September 28 with the First Friday Artwalk 5-7 pm September 6. Sidestreet Arts, 140 SE 28th Ave., is open Thursday-Sunday, 12-5 pm.
The Lake Oswego Open Studios tour is a free self-guided tour of artists’ home studios and galleries in Lake Oswego and West Linn Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29, 10 am-5 pm.
Leslie Peterson Sapp collage