Music Together of Portland invites you to experience the joy and magic of family music-making with their Seasonal Sing-Along classes in December and Winter Session that starts in January. Seasonal Sing-Along classes are individual class experiences Monday, December 2-Monday, December 16. They are a great opportunity to keep the musical fun going between sessions.
The 10-week Winter Session runs Monday, January 6-Saturday, March 15 with classes meeting once per week (with the exception of MLK Day in January). Create memories and connect with the community as you sing, dance and jam along.
Classes are available for babies and children up to eight years old. Babies classes are for infants up to eight months and their most beloved grown-ups. Mixed-age classes are for babies to five-year-olds and their grown-ups. Rhythm Kids classes are for four to eight-year-olds. Visit musictogether-pdx.com for a full class listing and to register.
SE classes will be held at Waverly UCC (3300 SE Woodward St.) and Moreland Presbyterian (1814 SE Bybee Blvd.). There are also NE and SW locations available. Classes are $20 for the first child, $5 for siblings.
Family Music Making
