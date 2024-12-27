Alberta Rose’s January Highlights

From Celtic music to tribute bands, the January shows at Alberta Rose Theatre offer something for every musical taste. Wednesday, January 15, 8 pm Alasadair Fraser, one of the finest fiddlers Scotland has ever produced and his California-born music partner, Natalie Haas, bring their Celtic magic to Alberta Rose.
Portland all-star rock band Love Gigantic performs Pink Floyd’s classic album Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety, accompanied by aerial dance and choreography by B Movement and a dazzling light show Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18. Performers include Sarah King, Arthur Parker and David Langenes (Nowhere Band), Chet Lyster (Eels, Low Bar Chorale), Jenny Conlee-Drizos (The Decemberists), Ned Failing (The Next Waltz, Floydian Slips), Michael Nelson (Climber), Kristi Evans and many more for the 8 pm shows.
Saturday, January 25, is The Birth of New Wave with The Wanna Be-52’s, Candy-O and DEVOtees for an 8 pm performance. Get into the spirit of ‘79 with three of Portland’s waviest tribute bands performing the embryonic material that invented and defined New Wave. The Wanna Be-52’s is Portland’s tribute to the original post punk new wave greatest party band ever and will be performing their debut album in its entirety. They’ve been rocking Portland stages for a decade, taking audiences on a cosmic trip to space and beyond. Candy-O, the Northwest’s premiere Cars tribute band, has been bringing incredible tone, accuracy and authenticity to the music of The Cars since 2010. For this performance, they’ll be covering The Cars debut album in its entirety. The DEVOtees hail from the eclectic music scene of Portland and are the premiere tribute band dedicated to celebrating the pioneering new wave and synth-pop sound of DEVO. They bring the energy, quirkiness and innovative spirit of DEVO to life and will perform a set of DEVO anthems from the first three classic albums.
For tickets (prices vary depending on performance) and a full listing of January’s shows, visit albertarosetheatre.com. Many shows allow minors when accompanied by a guardian although some shows are strictly 21+.
Alasadair Fraser and Natalie Haas.