Tomorrow Theater Show Sampling

Spend the first Saturday of the new year at Tomorrow Theater’s Twi-Hard, a Twilight Saga Triple Feature. Enjoy over six hours of everyone’s cozy PNW favorites with 2008’s Twilight at 2 pm, followed by The Twilight Saga: New Moon and finally, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.
The following day is Basquiat – Black and White Version at 7 pm. In celebration of artist Jean-Michael Basquiat and international treasure David Bowie’s birthday (who plays Andy Warhol in this film), the theater is screening the new black-and-white remastered and restored release in 4K, supervised by artist and director Julian Schnabel.
Self Care Sunday with woo-woo is January 12, 3:30 pm and will feature a very special screening of the sumptuous and indulgent film, The Taste of Things, which encourages us to savor every moment. Hosted by Abbie Mulligan, Portland’s wellness expert at woo-woo, she will guide people in sensory-centered breathwork, readying the audience to fully experience the film’s evocative storytelling.
Calling all crafters! Bring your own knitting, crocheting and fiber arts Sunday, January 19, 4 pm for a special event co-hosted by Ritual Dyes, who will be on hand to offer assistance and support (plus a special giveaway). The light will be low and 9 to 5 will be playing in celebration of Dolly Parton’s birthday.
The final Sunday of the month at 6:30 pm is Carte Blanche: Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version, Art Labor series curated by Julio Torres. Torres’ video introduction will precede a rare theatrical screening of Blank’s film, The Forty-Year-Old Version. After the film, Blank will host a conversation about filmmaking, sustainability, racism and power in the industry.
