2025 Better Together Grants Open

The Central Eastside PDX Spring 2025 Better Together Grant cycle is now open. The grant is designed to support a vibrant, dynamic Central Eastside by catalyzing events and projects to increase foot traffic and highlight the District’s unique identity. Through funding arts and cultural events, public installations and District-driven projects that boost co-creation, the grant fosters an engaging and inclusive environment that supports economic growth and a strong sense of place. Up to $50,000 in total will be awarded, with grants typically ranging $3,000-$7,000 each.
Preference is given to events/projects whose aim is district-wide impact, evidenced in a broad level of partnership and/or participation from businesses within the Central Eastside Industrial District (CEID), offering economic benefit to existing businesses and catalyzing long-term impact through sustainability. The grant program aims to help existing events expand their reach and help launch new events.
Each event or project must meet four criteria. The event or project must be open to the public (can be ticketed or not). It must clearly demonstrate a strategy to benefit existing local businesses in the CEID. Three or more businesses or organizations must collaborate to plan and execute the event or project in the CEID and make the application together. Finally, at least three of the businesses or organizations applying must have a storefront or be physically located within the boundaries of the Central Eastside Enhanced Service District, which is comprised of Zones 1-7.
Events and projects may include, but are not limited to, community gatherings and placemaking initiatives; street fairs and block parties; and markets and festivals. Grants will not be awarded to multiple projects in the same fiscal year; to more than one project led by the same Project Lead in the same grant cycle; or if funds from a previous award were misappropriated, unused and not returned or grant reporting requirements were not fulfilled.
Applications (available at centraleastsidetogether.org/grant) are due by 12 pm, Friday, April 18 for events happening July 1-December 31, 2025. If the event or project is not completed by the deadline, all funds must be returned to Central Eastside PDX within two weeks of the deadline. If the event or project is completed but the grant award is not fully spent, the remaining funds must be returned to Central Eastside PDX within two weeks of completion.
Central Eastside PDX is available to support applicants early in the process to ensure alignment with funding priorities and grant guidelines. If you are unsure whether your event or project fits the grant guidelines, requirements or goals, contact Brianna Woods (brianna@ceic.cc) prior to applying.
2025 Better Together Grants Open
