House of Dreams, the all-volunteer, free-roam, no-kill cat shelter, holds their annual fundraiser Saturday, April 26, 10 am-4 pm. There will be indoor and outdoor plants (including Bosky Dell Natives), decorative pots, garden art, vegan baked goods and raffle prizes. All proceeds will benefit the shelter, which is one of the only area shelters with facilities for Feline Leukemia positive (FeLB+) kitties.
Founded in April 1999 by five volunteers who took over a private Parkrose area shelter after the owner decided to retire, House of Dreams is a 501(c)(3) organization that remains an all-volunteer organization. They provide shelter and care for abandoned and homeless cats, with the goal of finding them a permanent home or providing a lifetime home in their facility where they can explore, mingle with other cats or curl up in their own private space.
The event takes place at 7634 SE Morrison St. Anyone interested in donating items to the fundraiser can contact HODPlantBakeSale@gmail.com. For more information about House of Dreams, visit kittydreams.org.
Cat Shelter Plant and Bake Sale
