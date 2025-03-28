The Portland Night Market opens its 2025 season Friday. April 4 and Saturday, April 5 at 100 SE Alder St. The monthly market showcases 175+ of Portland’s best vendors celebrating local food/drinks, culture, music and retail. These unique businesses that call Portland home come together for an adventurous evening in the Central Eastside.
The market is free and open to all ages; if you’d like to skip the line, a $10 Fast Pass ticket is available at pdxnm.org. Pets, backpacks, suitcases and outside food/beverages are prohibited.
Due to limited parking, organizers encourage the use of transit, riding a bike, carpooling, taking an e-scooter or using Lyft. The Portland Streetcar and TriMet bus lines 2, 6, 10, 12, 14, 15, 19, 20 and 30 all bring people within walking distance of the Portland Night Market.
PDX Night Market
