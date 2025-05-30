Multnomah County Adds Sobering Services to Support Drug Recovery, Reduce Jail Time

By Marshall Hammond
On Monday, April 28, Multnomah County’s Coordinated Care Pathway Center opened 13 new sobering stations as part of growing efforts between law enforcement and county officials to redirect individuals arrested for low-level drug offenses toward treatment and other services rather than jail or emergency rooms.
The expansion marks a key step in the county’s deflection strategy—programs aimed at connecting people with substance use disorders to recovery services in lieu of criminal penalties. Similar initiatives have been adopted across the US, driven by growing consensus that treatment offers a more humane and effective path to rehabilitation than fines or incarceration.
Oregon voters endorsed this approach in 2020 by passing Measure 110, which decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs. The goal was to address addiction as a public health issue rather than a criminal one. However, the measure’s rollout coincided with a sharp rise in fentanyl availability, the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing housing crisis—factors that collectively worsened substance abuse, increased homelessness and made public drug use more visible on Oregon’s streets and parks.
Public frustration with the growing crisis led to a political reversal. Under mounting pressure, state lawmakers passed House Bill 4002, which recriminalized possession of small quantities of drugs. The law took effect on September 1, 2024.
Despite the rollback, HB 4002 preserved a key component of Measure 110: the option for counties to operate deflection programs. These programs offer individuals the chance to pursue recovery rather than face jail time, easing burdens on law enforcement and the justice system while improving outcomes for those with substance use disorders.
Multnomah County’s Coordinated Care Pathway Center—operated by Tuerk House, a nonprofit treatment provider based in Baltimore—opened on October 14, 2024 on SE Pine St. Initially offering only deflection services, the center has expanded to include the new sobering stations and 24/7 access, allowing law enforcement to refer individuals at any time, significantly enhancing access to treatment.
“With 24/7 sobering services, we can now provide immediate support around the clock,” said Bernard Gyebi-Foster, CEO of Tuerk House. “We also gain valuable time to connect with individuals and help guide them toward informed decisions about their recovery.”
The sobering area features 12 reclining chairs separated by partitions and one private “quiet room.” The setup allows staff to monitor individuals while preserving their privacy. Clients can control lighting at their stations and receive clean clothes, food and medical monitoring.
“The community and first responders have been clear about the need for sobering as an alternative to emergency departments, jail or leaving people on the streets,” said County Commissioner Julia Brim-Edwards, who spearheaded the deflection services plan. “By offering a safe and supportive environment, we can help individuals begin their journey to recovery while improving community safety and reducing the burden on our emergency and justice systems.”
Participation in the deflection program is voluntary and requires the consent of the individual referred to the Coordinated Care Pathway Center, typically by law enforcement.
According to preliminary data from the Multnomah County Health Department, 293 referrals to the center were initiated between its opening in October 2024 and April 30, 2025. Of those, 244 referrals came from the Portland Police Bureau, with the remainder originating from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Gresham Police Department, Oregon State Police and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
The county currently evaluates the program’s success by tracking how many individuals engage with services—such as addiction treatment, supportive housing or other recovery-related resources—within 30 days of their deflection. Early data indicates a 24 percent success rate, meaning roughly one in four people referred through the program follow through with the services offered.
Looking ahead, Multnomah County plans to open a larger permanent facility on SE Grand Ave. in 2027, at which point the current facility will close. The new facility will have the capacity for up to 50 stations divided between sobering and withdrawal management. Deflection services will continue to be offered at the permanent facility and withdrawal management stations will allow individuals to remain for up to two weeks and receive medical care, including withdrawal medications.
“The County appreciates the collaborative partnership with law enforcement for deflection, sobering, and the permanent facility,” says Marc Harris, Strategic Initiatives Manager at the Multnomah County Health Department. “We are collectively providing a pathway for individuals to engage in behavioral health services who otherwise would have been taken to jail or left on the street.”
The expanded center is expected to cost $30 million, a significant increase from the original $18.6 million budget. Funding for Multnomah County’s deflection efforts is primarily provided by state grants, allocated through the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission.