Montavilla’s Berrydale Park Reopens

Berrydale Park in the Montavilla neighborhood has reopened after undergoing significant renovations, including a new playground, skateboarding area, improved pathways, upgraded lighting, street enhancements, newly planted trees and much more. “Berrydale Park’s transformation shows what’s possible when we invest in strong infrastructure and work across city teams,” said Deputy City Administrator for Public Works Priya Dhanapal. “Portland Parks & Recreation and the Portland Bureau of Transportation delivered not just a playground and skate area, but safer streets, better lighting, improved accessibility and resilient park infrastructure that will serve the Montavilla community for decades to come.”
The total project budget was approximately $4.76 million with the funding coming from a combination of sources. $4 million came from the System Development Charges (one-time fees paid by new development projects), including $800,000 allocated for Portland Bureau of Transportation Local Improvement District sidewalk and right-of-way upgrade. The Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Program contributed $650,000 to improve park accessibility. Over $100,000 was contributed by the PP&R maintenance fund to add new playground equipment, including a teeter-totter.
“The reopening of Berrydale Park is a beautiful example of what happens when public resource investments are driven through a definition of public safety and liveability,” said District 3 City Councilor Tiffany Koyama Lane. “That includes safe spaces for our children, families and communities to gather and play.”
Berrydale’s brand new playground. Photo by PP&R.