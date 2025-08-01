Milagro presents the latest installation of its series of Tertulia Art + Conversation Saturday, August 9, 7 pm at El Zócalo at Milagro, 537 SE Stark St. Join Lynn Mendoza-Khan, internationally acclaimed vocalist, choir director, composer, arranger and dedicated music educator with over two decades of experience spanning classical, folk and contemporary genres, for Voces del Pueblo. The powerful evening of music and cultural celebration weaves together choral works rooted in Latin American traditions with storytelling, movement and multilingual song. From folkloric melodies to contemporary voices, the program honors the diverse experiences of the Latinx community.
Mendoza-Khan will share her background and how she started The Latinx Choral Project. Guest choir members will perform, with audience members invited to join in song. Audience members may reflect upon how the music impacted them before writing/drawing their thoughts on cutouts. Afterward, guests can paste their cutouts on a poster board entitled “Voces del Pueblo.” All workshop materials will be provided.
There is no cost to attend the event but RSVP is required. Visit milagro.org to reserve your space to experience the richness, resilience and rhythm of Latinx heritage through the transformational power of choral music.
Tertulia Art + Conversation
