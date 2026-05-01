Clinton Street Coffeehouse (2706 SE 26th Ave.) will be displaying a collection of paintings from Gary Carter Green Saturday, May 2-Sunday, May 31, 7 am-4 pm. The works include paintings of neighborhood homes, a series of light-hearted “Skull Selfies,” a section celebrating his love of reading and an entire section of kid-friendly art.
Green has been painting for more than 10 years and works out of his home studio in SE Portland. He frequently paints his local Portland neighborhood, and is inspired by the magnificent seasonal colors of the Pacific Northwest. Find his artwork online at etsy.com/shop/GaryGreenPaints.
Gary Green Exhibit
Clinton Street Coffeehouse (2706 SE 26th Ave.) will be displaying a collection of paintings from Gary Carter Green Saturday, May 2-Sunday, May 31, 7 am-4 pm. The works include paintings of neighborhood homes, a series of light-hearted “Skull Selfies,” a section celebrating his love of reading and an entire section of kid-friendly art.