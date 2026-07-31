The Central Eastside Commuter Pass, designed for individuals who live or work in the Central Eastside, is one of the best and most affordable ways to get around the district. For just $17 per month for six months, pass holders get unlimited rides on all TriMet services through a Hop Card.
The program is open to residents and employees in the Central Eastside Industrial Parking District (Zones G and N) which covers the area east of the Willamette river to SE 12th Ave. and I-84 south to SE Powell Blvd. See the map at centraleastside.biz/commuterpass for details on the zones.
Both new and returning participants can apply at form.jotform.com/242395495707165. Once approved, people will receive a loaded Hop Card. The program is not available to individuals participating in a PCC, TriMet Universal Pass or the Transportation Wallet Program. Note: passes may sell out.
Central Eastside Commuter Passes Available
The Central Eastside Commuter Pass, designed for individuals who live or work in the Central Eastside, is one of the best and most affordable ways to get around the district. For just $17 per month for six months, pass holders get unlimited rides on all TriMet services through a Hop Card.