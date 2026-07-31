Reducing Mosquito Habitat and West Nile Infection

As mosquito activity increases during the summer months, it’s important to remember that there are things you can do at home to help reduce areas where they breed. Standing water is prime breeding ground for mosquitos and it can be found in a number of places including water around potted plants, areas under decks and shrubs where water may accumulate, clogged gutters and old tires, unused containers and outdoor debris. Water in buckets, birdbaths, pet dishes and other containers should be emptied at least once each week.
Mosquitos and their bites are more than just annoyances. Mosquitos carrying West Nile virus are detected in Oregon every year, primarily in eastern and southern parts of the state, although infected mosquitos have been found throughout the Pacific Northwest.
West Nile virus is primarily spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. The virus can infect humans, birds, horses and other animals. Mosquitos become infected after feeding on infected birds and can then spread the virus through subsequent bites.
“Summer is a great time to enjoy Oregon’s outdoors, but it’s also the time of year when mosquito activity is at its highest,” said Emilio DeBess, DVM, public health veterinarian at Oregon Health Authority’s (OHA) Public Health Division. “Most people infected with West Nile virus may not develop symptoms, but some become seriously ill, especially those over 50. Taking a few simple precautions can significantly reduce your risk.”
About one in five people infected with West Nile virus develop a fever and flu-like illness that can include headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Adults 50 and older, people with weakened immune systems and those with certain underlying health conditions are at greater risk for severe illness. In rare cases, the virus can cause severe neurological disease affecting the brain or nervous system.
OHA offers tips to protect yourself outdoors, including using an EPA-registered insect repellent according to label instructions; wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks; limiting outdoor activities at dawn and dusk, when mosquitos are most active; using mosquito netting over infant carriers and strollers; and repairing or installing window and door screens to keep mosquitos out of homes and buildings.
People experiencing a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, confusion, muscle weakness, tremors or paralysis should contact a health care provider right away. Additional information about West Nile virus, mosquito prevention and surveillance activities in Oregon is available on OHA’s West Nile virus webpage, bit.ly/4vNULp7.
Reducing Mosquito Habitat and West Nile Infection
As mosquito activity increases during the summer months, it’s important to remember that there are things you can do at home to help reduce areas where they breed. Standing water is prime breeding ground for mosquitos and it can be found in a number of places including water around potted plants, areas under decks and shrubs where water may accumulate, clogged gutters and old tires, unused containers and outdoor debris. Water in buckets, birdbaths, pet dishes and other containers should be emptied at least once each week.