BABA President:

Constance Ihrke

Email: cli825@msn.com

Meetings: Second Thur. 9 am

Historic Belmont Firehouse,

900 SE 35th

BELMONT PASSPORT: Last month over $1,000 in Prizes were distributed to Passport Contest Participants for the 2017 Belmont Passport Event. Thank you for supporting Belmont Businesses. For the first time this year, we hosted the “Taste of Belmont” for passport holders who collected stamps from all 15 locations. A special thanks to the 15 locations that participated and our main sponsors Car2Go and Rendez Vous off Belmont for helping make it happen.

November Belmont District Membership Drive: New to the area and own a business? Want to know what kind of support you would receive as a BABA member? Check out: belmontdistrict.org/belmontdistrict-catalog or contact us today.

NETWORKING: Are you our business neighbor? If so, be sure to come to a monthly BABA business meeting the second Thursday morning of the month 9-10:30 am at the Belmont Firehouse at 35th and Belmont St.

BBB: Belmont Business Beverage Social – Alternating morning and evening networking gatherings at different locations in the district the last week of most every month. Check out our home page announcements for locations and times. belmontdistrict.org/belmont-area-association-blog

For more Information on joining and contributing to the district: contact Hillary Darling, Marketing and Communications Rep, at info@belmontdistrict.org or call her at 503.908.3777.