HBBA Pres.: Hilda Stevens, BAZI

Contact: administrator@hawthornepdx.com

Facebook.com/hawthornepdx

Board meetings: Second Wednesdays at 8 am

Western Seminary Bueermann Hall, Room 201

5511 SE Hawthorne Blvd.

Holiday plans are in process! In addition to many opportunities at Boulevard Shops on Thanksgiving weekend including on Small Business Saturday, Hawthorne is planning some other neat opportunities for fun and participation. Merchants will be lighting their windows, dog owners are starting to create their dog’s outfits for the Wag Your Swag Parade at 4:30 pm, Saturday, December 2. (Gathering at 4 at Kids at Heart.) The Parade will walk up Hawthorne to The Fernie Brae for singing, refreshments and the Tree Lighting at 5:30. “Sip and Shop” happens between 5 pm and 7 pm. Watch our Fb page for details.

The Boulevard’s support group, HBBA, is currently asking our businesses and property owners to support District activities with dues and Sponsorships. We are pleased that US Bank has kicked off the 2018 Membership Drive with a Mt Jefferson level membership. More events are planned in 2018 that will involve Upper and Lower Hawthorne businesses.

We are still concerned about the over 40 “Mom and Pop” Hawthorne Boulevard building owners in danger of losing their livelihoods and retirement funds due to the proposed unfunded Unreinforced Masonry (URM) mandate being discussed by the City that is currently mandated (also unfunded) by the State. See SavePortlandBuildings.com for details.

The businesses, residents and pedestrians near SE 36th continue to have issues with the activities in the area where the bicycle oasis was removed. Portland Police Bureau officers are working with the Board and the Safety Committee to make the area feel safe again. If anyone knows of a small food cart that might like to settle in that area, please let us know.

Thank you to article Sponsors: Hawthorne Vision Center and Rivermark Community Credit Union and to 2017 Benefactors: Jiffy Lube, Fred Meyer Hawthorne and New Seasons Market.