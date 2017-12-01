Toadstool Cupcakes, 3557 SE Hawthorne Blvd., was awarded one of the The 50 Best Bakeries in the Country by PureWow, purewow.com.Not your average cupcake. These tiny cakes are topped with creamy fillings and then hand-dipped and decorated in chocolate ganache. They come in about a gajillion different flavors. 503.764.9921 or toadstoolcupcakes.com

Unfurling Birth and Midwifery Services – Catherine Bailey, CPM, LDM, and Maura Jansen, CPM are celebrating one year of practicing midwifery together in the Montavilla neighborhood, at 7911 SE Stark St., serving clients in SE Portland and beyond. Unfurling Birth offers fertility support, complete prenatal care, home birth midwifery care, postpartum care for client and baby for 6-8 weeks postpartum, and placenta encapsulation services. Catherine and Maura offer a free consultation to see if they might be a good fit for you and your family. Schedule an interview today. Call Catherine at 503.310.9715, or e-mailunfurlingbirth@gmail.com. unfurlingbirth.com.

HUCKLEBERRY KIDS ROOM STORE AND SHOWROOM, 6018 SE Stark St. where you will find quality, non-toxic, eco-friendly kid’s beds, furniture, canopies and playroom accessories. Huckleberry Kids Rooms is about adventure, e ncouraging play and letting kids GROW WILD. huckleberrykidsrooms.com.