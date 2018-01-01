BABA President:

Constance Ihrke

Email: cli825@msn.com

Meetings: Second Thur. 9 am

Historic Belmont Firehouse,

900 SE 35th

belmontbusiness.org

Belmont District Membership Drive: New to the area and own a business? Want to know what kind of support you would receive as a BABA member? See belmontdistrict.org/belmontdistrict-catalog and email us today.

Annual Dinner: Celebrate 30 years of the Belmont Area Business Association. Businesses and our business neighbors are cordially invited to an evening of networking and celebration the Belmont District. Food, drink and free prize items are provided. Enjoy a hosted wine bar compliments of BABA, and connect for a better business future. Hodas Middle Eastern Cuisine will provide a delicious buffet dinner with hearty, vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. Free marketing raffle prize items. It’s a great way to market your business and services and get to know other businesses in our district.

Tickets are $20 for one, $35 per couple up to February 21 by mail and online through PayPal until the start of the event. $25 for one and $40 per couple at the door. See belmontdistrict.org/product-page/membership-annual-dinner

Anyone who works within the district and or owns a business (freelance workers too) is invited to our monthly happy hour event. Bare Bones Cafe & Bar, 2900 SE Belmont St., hosts Belmont Business Happy Hour, January 18, from 5 to 7 pm. Enjoy an Apple Cider Whiskey Hot Toddy and the Peppermint Mocha as our featured drinks. RSVP: m.facebook.com/events/132721287428215

Are you our business neighbor? Be sure to come to a monthly BABA business meeting the second Thursday morning of the month 9 to 10:30 am at the Belmont Firehouse at 35th and Belmont Keep up to date with district events and follow our blog. belmontdistrict.org/belmont-area-association-blog

For Information on joining and contributing to the district contact Hillary Darling, Marketing & Communications Rep, at info@belmontdistrict.org. 503.908.3777