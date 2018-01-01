HBBA Pres.: Hilda Stevens, BAZI

If there is one thing we can be sure of as we start the new year, it is that the Boulevard changes. Some businesses leave, new businesses arrive, and businesses change hands as is the case with BAZI Bierbrasserie at 1522 SE 32nd. Previous owner/manager and HBBA President Hilda Stevens is assisting with the transfer to the new owners. Stop by and welcome the General Manager, Opus, of Thirsty Monk, to the neighborhood.

It has been 18 years since we last printed The Gazette, a quarterly newsletter that for six years, was sent out to businesses from Belmont to Stark, Division to Clinton and to the Hawthorne area. Before that, HBBA had its own monthly newsletter starting in 1983. The cost of printing, the opportunity to print some of our news in The SE Examiner, through the list serve, on Facebook and on websites have taken The Gazette’s place. We do invite you to like and post your news on Facebook.com/hawthornepdx and/or to our listserve. To join, email hbba-list-subscribe@yahoogroups.com.

We wish you, your businesses and families an amazing 2018.

