DCBA Pres.: Jean Baker

email mjeanbaker@peoplepc.com

Meetings: 3rd Tuesday

OHSU Family Medicine at Richmond

7:30 am

3930 SE Division

divisionclinton.com

Change is coming to Division Clinton. In January, we elect a new board and in February, we elect new officers. We are hiring part time professional staff through Venture Portland. Venture Portland focuses on supporting and improving Portland’s business associations. Our current treasurer serves on its board. We look forward to their assistance as we negotiate ongoing construction and tackling the problem of the many Unreinforced Masonry (URM) buildings in our district.

Despite the rain, we had a good turnout on Small Business Saturday in late November. Our thanks to OP Wurst at 34th and Division St. for their sponsorship and the use of their parking lot. Thanks for shopping on Division and Clinton and for stopping by to chat with us about your experience.

Did you see that OP Wurst’s frankfurters were featured in Gerry Frank’s article in The Oregonian or that Jaqueline’s whole trout board was featured in “10 of the Year’s Memorable Dishes” also in The Oregonian?

Reel-M-Inn was featured on TheDailyMeal.com as the best Dive Bar in Oregon. The article praised their chicken and fries. Congratulations Reel-M-Inn and keep going. The Daily Meal is a website covering food and drink topics through articles, videos, and special reports.

Have a happy and prosperous New Year!