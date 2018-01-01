Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya is presented in a new translation from the original Russian by Štĕpán Šimek January 6-21 at Divers Studio in the Reed College Performing Arts Building at 3203 SE Woodstock Blvd. The new production is directed by Cristi Miles as part of the Fertile Ground Fest.

Routine life in the country is upset by the arrival of the famous professor and his beautiful wife. Like any family get together at the Serebryakov country estate, lazy afternoons turn into raucous alcoholic nights, arguments over money and politics, dramatic love triangles, hard wisdom from Grandma, bawdy brawls about the meaninglessness of life, and then of course, a gun is pulled. Chekhov’s play is an extensive reworking of his own earlier play,The Wood Demon and originally premiered in 1899.

The essential music for the production is performed by Ralph Huntley, Andrei Temkin and Courtney Von Drehle.

Preview performances are Jan 4 and 5. The nearest parking lot is off SE 28th Ave. All ticket info at fertilegroundpdx.org.