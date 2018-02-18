Teatro Milagro stages the once banned, long-lost comedy Astucias por heredar un sobrino a un tío, written by Fermín de Reygadas in the 18th century. It opens February 9 and runs through March 3 in Spanish with English supertitles.

Don Lucas is an elderly, archetypal and provincial courtier. His faithful servant Lucía and her cohort Crispín, employ trickery and deceit in an attempt to inherit Don Lucas’ wealth when he passes. Timeless social satire on class clashes in poetic language form this rich piece of literature and theatre history. Milagro is the first theatre to present this play since 1792 and it is presented in full commedia dell’arte style.

This comedy set in the Age of Revolution is one of the earliest pieces of theatre written and performed in the New World. According to Nicholas Kanellos in his book A History of the Hispanic Theatre in the United States, Astucias is the first drama staged in California.

Milagro Theatre is at 525 SE Stark St. Tickets in advance start at $27. Discounts available for seniors, students and groups. Tickets at milagro.org, on the phone at 503.236.7253, or in person at the box office 425 SE 6th Ave. during business hours.