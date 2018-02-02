Welcome Sidestreet Arts! A Grand Opening in the space known as the former Sidestreet Gallery at 140 SE 28th Ave. opens Wednesday, February 14, at 7 pm and runs through March 31.

After they retired, original owners Reta Larson and Michael Alan Pratt helped form the new collective with six other Portland artists. The space showcases featured artists and members.

The first show highlights the work of Alicia Justus (her “Moonlight” is pictured to the left), Amelia Opie, Cathi Newlin, Dawn Panttaja, Denise Krueger, Lisa Laser,Michael Alan Pratt, and Reta Larson. Works include ceramics, painting, mixed-media and assemblage.

The Small Works Gallery features 20+ other artists in printmaking, sculpture, jewelry, and painting including Avie Meadows, Gary Hirsch, Jaclyn Evalds, Janet Julian, Nikki Blackwell, Malathip Kriheli, Otis Link, Robin Longerbeam, Stacy Lovejoy, and Valerie Graham.

Gallery hours are Wednesday-Thursday 11 am to 6 pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-7pm, and Sunday 12 pm-5 pm. sidestreetarts.com