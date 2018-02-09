Richmond Neighborhood Association

By Adam Meltzer

The Richmond Neighborhood Association held its monthly meeting on January 8, 2018 at Waverly Heights Church at SE 33rd and SE Woodward St. RNA meetings are held in the church basement; enter from the east-side door. The RNA’s website is richmondpdx.org.

The Richmond Neighborhood Association has a new user-friendly website. It has been overhauled to make it easier to navigate to the information you need. On the home page are upcoming meeting dates, times and locations. You can now access more detailed committee information about how to get involved, when the meetings are and who to contact for more information. A calendar and resources tab are also easily accessible as a pull-down menu. Go explore!

The Franklin PTSA auction is being planned to raise additional funds for Franklin High School in SE Portland. For more information about how you can help you can go to their website at http://www.franklinpta.org/franklin-auction-2018/

Marti Stockton from the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS) attended the RNA meeting and discussed the Residential Infill Project (RIP). The BPS is looking at three key issues.

Dealing with demolition

Scale of new housing being developed

Housing affordability

There was a discussion draft released last fall and BPS is developing the program further. There are two main websites to visit to stay up to date and be proactive about the RIP. Sign up for updates with BPS at https://signup.e2ma.net/signup/1790310/1362558/?v=a and to read about the RIP in more detail visit https://www.portlandoregon.gov/bps/67728

The next RNA newsletter will be coming out and will be delivered to your doorstep in February. Some of the articles on will be about Richmond Ready, a RNA committee devoted to emergency preparation and the Division Design Initiative which is working on real estate development and design issues in Portland.

The next RNA meeting will be Monday, February 12, 2018 at Waverly Heights Congregational Church (basement), 3300 SE Woodward St., 7pm-9pm.