Free yard signs to promote 20 mph speed limits

The City is providing FREE “20 is plenty” yard signs and bumper stickers to raise awareness about Portland’s new 20 mph residential speed limit. Yard sign pick-up times and locations are: • Feb. 24, 9:30-2:30 p.m., Madison High School, 2735 NE 82nd • Feb. 26-Aug. 31, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., City of Portland Bureau of Transportation, Congress Center Building, 1001 SW 5th, Suite 500 (5th floor) • March 3, noon-4 p.m., Midland Library, 805 SE 122nd • March 10, noon-4 p.m., Zenger Farm, 11741 SE Foster • March 31, noon-4 p.m., Multnomah Arts Center parking lot, 7688 SW Capitol • Additional locations to be announced at http://visionzeroportland.com In an effort to increase safety, speed limits on Portland’s residential streets are dropping to 20 miles per hour following a recent Portland City Council decision. The new speed limit will take effect citywide by April 1, 2018. The 20 mph speed limit is part of Portland’s Vision Zero work to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries. A pedestrian hit by a driver at 25 mph is nearly twice as likely to die compared to someone hit at 20 mph. PBOT is doubling the number of residential speed limit signs, installing approximately 2,000 across the city. Not every residential street will have a speed limit sign, but the 20 mph speed limit will be in effect on all residential streets. View a map of 20 mph residential streets and get more details on yard signs at http://visionzeroportland.com. Thank you for supporting safe streets by promoting the new speed limit and by driving 20 mph or less on our residential streets!