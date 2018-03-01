By Lauren Scher and Allen Field

The Richmond Neighborhood Association held its monthly meeting on Monday, February 12, 2018 at Waverly Heights Church at SE 33rd and SE Woodward St. RNA meetings are held in the church basement; enter from the east-side door. The RNA’s website is richmondpdx.org.

The annual Richmond Clean-Up and U-Price-It Sale and Plant Sale will be Saturday, May 19 at the Central Christian Church, 1844 SE Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. Volunteers are needed so contact Jonathan King, king.jonathan.b@gmail.com. NOTE: No construction, remodeling or demolition debris. Not accepted at U-Price-It Sale: Mattresses, couches, stuffed chairs, building materials, chemicals; no items accepted for donation at U-Price-It sale after 12 pm; and items for donation may be rejected at the RNA’s discretion.

1st Annual Richmond Graffiti & Litter Clean-Up Day is June 16, 9 am to 1 pm: The RNA is partnering with KINK Radio, METRO, the Division-Clinton Business Association and Hawthorne Blvd Business Association to clean up graffiti at residential intersections, pick up litter along Hawthorne, Division and Clinton, and clean up Metro-identified dump spots. We are seeking volunteers who want to sign up to clean street-signs and posts at the intersections of their choosing – we will provide the supplies and trainings to help you clean up your intersection.

The event is modeled after the annual Friends of Trees Planting: we will meet at Central Christian Church for registration, coffee and snacks, provide a quick training, then clean graffiti or pick up litter for 2 hours, then meet at the Church for lunch. Contact allen_field@yahoo.com if you want to sign up to join in the clean-up or have questions.

PBOT gave a presentation of the Lincoln-Harrison Greenway Project. Temporary median diverters will be installed at SE 50th and Lincoln in the spring of 2018, a permanent diverter will be installed this summer at 30th and Harrison and speed bumps will go in on Hawthorne from 50th to 60th. The project is expected to be completed by late fall. Six months after installation, vehicle volumes and speeds will be evaluated.

The next RNA meeting will be Monday, March 12 at Waverly Heights Congregational Church (basement), 3300 SE Woodward St., 7 to 9 pm.