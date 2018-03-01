By Joshua Carey

North Tabor Neighborhood Association will have a business meeting Tuesday, March 20, 6:30 pm, at 4837 NE Couch. February’s presentation on emergency preparedness had to be postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

Planning is ongoing for North Tabor/Mt. Tabor’s annual cleanup and recycling event, planned for Saturday, April 28 at Mt. Tabor Middle School, 5800 SE Ash with hours to be announced.

To contact the board about the upcoming cleanup or any other issue, send an e-mail to board@northtabor.org or leave a phone message at 503.928.4655. North Tabor Neighborhood Association is also online at northtabor.org and on facebook at NorthTaborNews.