Artichoke Music, 2007 SE Powell Blvd., is SE Portland’s oldest home for music lessons, workshops and live acoustic music.

Registration for a seven-week term of classes at Artichoke’s School of Music opens April 2. Classes begin April 23 and are open for skill levels beginner to advanced. Classes include string-instrument instruction, singing, and songwriting.

A few highlights in their April concert calendar include:

• Sunday April 15 is Every Song a Sing Along! at 7 pm. The evening features local favorites Anne Weiss, Larry Wilder, Gary Furlow, Avery Hill and her uke choir, John Richter and favorites from the Artichoke Song Circle.

• Saturday April 21 at 8 pm – Sky in the Road and NurseBand at 8 pm. Daniel Rhiger and Rahmana Wiest write and perform songs with roots from several genres and cultures Celtic, Roma, country, world folk and everything in between, Joined by Olivia Duffy and Maria Olaya, their vocal harmonies and instrumentation (guitars, mandolin, fiddle, cello, Irish bouzouki, banjo and harmonium) take listeners to places where the Sky meets the Road.

NurseBand is three retired Doernbecher NICU nurses who started singing as a fun, creative outlet while working at OHSU. After 10 years they are still at it performing their energetic message music often. Their CD, No False Promise, is a tribute to healthcare for all. Take the cure for whatever ails you on Soundcloud at tinyurl.com/yddlsq2g.

The proceeds of the show benefit Healthcare for All Oregon (HCAO). HCAO‘s mission is to bring equitable, affordable, comprehensive, high quality, publicly-funded health care to everyone in Oregon and the United States. See hcao.org for more information.

• Saturday April 28, 8 pm – Laura Berman at 8 pm. Portland transplant Berman came out of the NYC singer/songwriter scene where she’d been a session singer, backing up Enya (back on the Letterman show), and as vocalist for hire with a featured voice role in Clifford’s Really Big Movie. Now she’s working on her fifth CD and her original songs fuse elements of soulfolk with a healthy dose of vocal prowess. She’ll be joined by Amit Erez on guitar, Rick Bouvette on bass and Eric Montgomery on drums

Tickets for all concerts are $15 and can be purchased online at artichokemusic.org.