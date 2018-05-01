Antero Alli’s ParaTheatrical ReSearch PDX presents Fallen Monsters, an intermedia performance ritual featuring William Blake’s “Songs of Innocence and Experience” sung by Sylvi Alli and with other cast members.

“Fallen Monsters celebrates the resiliency of the Creative Spirit to survive onslaughts of trauma and other attempts to oppress its joy of expression,” says Alli.

“William Blake’s life, his visionary art, and his poems (sung by Sylvi Alli) inspired the creation of rituals to explore and embody these processes…developed over a 10-week workshop dedicated to exposing patterns of oppression to the creative spirit.”

Onstage Friday, Saturday and Sunday May 11-13 at PerformanceWorks Northwest, 4625 SE 67th Ave. beginning at 8 pm sharp. Doors open at 7:45 pm and tickets are $10 at the door.