presents Corrupted by Kerry Davis and Enfolded by Anna Daedalus; a new dual photo-based exhibition presented in conjunction with Portland photo month through May 26. The artists are the owners of the gallery.

Davis says “Corrupted presents a visual metaphor for the perversion of digital-era politics through random physical alteration of hardcopy source material.”

Daedalus’ Enfolded “responds to a sheltering, living world of hollows, wetland and woodland. Rooted in daily walks, the project meditates on experiential understanding, interdependence and non-anthropocentrism.”

First Friday reception is May 4, from 5 to 9 pm. The gallery is located at 1715 SE Spokane St., and is open Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 pm and by appointment. See rollupspace.com