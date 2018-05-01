Absolute Brightness is James Lecesne’s story about the disappearance of Leonard Pelkey, a 14-year-old boy who dared to be different. It is also about love, prejudice and being yourself in a small New Jersey town.

Todd Van Voris portrays Detective Chuck DeSantis, looking for the clues as eight citizens bring their stories together. Pelkey was last seen by Otto Beckerman at his clock shop 24 hours ago. Gloria Salzano looks through her binoculars out onto the lake and says “I see one of those multi colored tennis shoes Leonard wore…”

Onstage Thursdays through Saturdays, May 3 – 26 at The Sanctuary at Sandy Plaza, 1785 NE Sandy Blvd. Evening curtain is at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees at 2 pm. All seats are reserved. Ticket prices $15 – $35

For tickets/information: 503.239.5919 or see trianglepro.org