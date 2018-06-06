…and nothings off Limits

A Satori Men’s Chorus Concert and Fundraising Event

One Performance Only: Saturday, June 9, 7:30 pm

Central Lutheran Church, 1820 NE 21st Ave

Join Satori Men’s Chorus for their June concert and fundraising blockbuster, “Anything Goes” – featuring a wide-ranging, funtastic mix of musical entertainment. This one performance only, family-friendly concert, under the direction of Susan Dorn, with accompaniment by Ben Milstein, will be held at Portland Central (Central Lutheran Church) in Portland.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the concert for $5.00 each. Each raffle ticket is your chance at winning some wonderful surprises and big ticket items. Funds raised from this event supports Satori Men’s Chorus’ mission of “men expressing joy and peace through choral music” and will allow Satori to fund its upcoming 25th season

satorichorus.org.