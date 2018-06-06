Amy Siskind author of The List will make an appearance in Portland on June 13 at 7 pm at the Alberta Rose Theater, 3000 NE Alberta St. with Sarah Kendzior, author of The View From Flyover Country.

In the immediate aftermath of Donald Trump’s election as president, Amy Siskind, a former Wall Street executive and President and Co-founder of The New Agenda, began compiling a list of actions taken by the Trump regime that pose a threat to our democratic norms. Siskind’s “Weekly List” began as a project she shared with friends, containing less than ten items, but it soon went viral, and now has more than half a million viewers and upwards of one hundred entries each week.

The List is a first draft history and a comprehensive accounting of Donald Trump’s first year. Beginning with Trump’s acceptance of white supremacists the week after the election and concluding a year to the day later, we watch as Trump and his regime chips away at the rights and protections of marginalized communities, of women, of us all, via Twitter storms, unchecked executive action, and shifting rules and standards.

The List chronicles not only the scandals that made headlines, but, just as important, the myriad smaller but still consequential unprecedented acts that otherwise fall through cracks.