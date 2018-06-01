How Gardening Will Save the World

In a rapidly urbanizing world, gardens will play an increasingly important role in community food security, climate moderation, and biodiversity conservation. In cities, gardens provide important opportunities to interact with the natural world and to experience new foods.

Join the Multnomah Master Gardener’s Speaker Series, as Gail Langellotto, from Oregon State University, shares the latest research on ecosystem services provided by gardens, and tips that you can use to make your garden a lean, mean ecosystem-service machine.

Gail Langellotto is an Associate Professor of Horticulture at Oregon State University, where she also coordinates the statewide Extension Master Gardener Program.

Tuesday, June 12, 7 pm

TaborSpace

(enter from SE 54th Avenue)

5441 SE Belmont Street

503.445.4608 multnomahmastergardeners.org

Free event. All welcome

ERICA ROBYN BURLEY has joined Montavilla Community Acupuncture, 7925 SE Stark St. Erica supports each patient’s unique journey with highly effective and deeply personalized collaborative healthcare, drawing from the arenas of Chinese cosmology, holistic nutrition, and integrative mental health to inform her clinical acupuncture practice. Together, Erica and her patients explore the root causes of disease, navigating the many paths towards holistic health and healing, 503.862.8835. silverliningacupuncture.com

THE FOUNDATION 4916 SE Division Street has moved!!! We specialize in “old skool” foundation undergarments by Rago, stockings, garter belts, steel boned corsets, petticoats, pettipants, bullet bras, fascinators and more. We have moved one block up and across the street at 4916 SE Division Street.“Because every woman deserves a little glamour in her life

BREWCYCLE has expanded the Eastside! Rides are offered seven days a week. Check out the schedule and book online at brewgrouppdx.com or call 971.400.5950. Rides will start and end at 737 SE Sandy Boulevard.

JULIE VERFURTH, ND has moved her naturopathic practice to Turning Pointe Acupuncture + Wellness at 5105 SE Hawthorne Blvd. She focuses on helping her patients find the connection between the symptoms or pain in their body and the thoughts or emotions housed in their mind. She has found that when people become aware of how one is affecting the other, deeper and longer-lasting healing is possible. She also offers comprehensive care to diabetics and pre-diabetics. Many insurance plans accepted. Free 15 minute “meet the doctor” sessions available. Call to schedule an appointment 503.886.8622 or learn more at julieverfurth.com.

CRAFT CLASSES & EVENTS AT THE NEW INDIE COTTAGE. June classes include macrame plant hangers and wallhangings, kombucha brewing, calligraphy and cooking classes. In July look for ukulele, embroidery and kids classes. Located at 4414 SE Hawthorne Blvd. Call 503.432.1021 for more info.

Portland Harbor Public Forum

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) invites you to the first quarterly Portland Harbor Public Forum on Wednesday, June 13, 6 – 8:30 pm at Immigrant Refugee and Community Organization (IRCO),10301 NE Glisan St.

The purpose of the Portland Harbor Public Forum is for members of the public to meet with EPA and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) on a quarterly basis (four times per year) to understand and review information and status updates from the Portland Harbor Superfund Site. Some Potentially Responsible Parties (PRPs) will also be present to share updates and answer questions.

You can find the most current information about the Public Forum at the Portland Harbor cleanup website, epa.gov/superfund/portland-harbor

Please RSVP if you would like to receive event reminders: eventbrite.com/e/epa-portland-harbor-public-forum-tickets-45990291199

You do not need to RSVP in order to attend.

Food from Tamale Boy will be provided by the Pre-Remedial Design Group and will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. Gluten-free and vegetarian options will be available. You are encouraged to arrive early to make sure you have food before the meeting starts promptly at 6 pm.

Pick it up PDX

SOLVE and the City of Portland invite you to join Pick it up, Portland! – a two day, city-wide, clean up event, focusing on litter removal throughout our community.

Fri, June 22 & Sat, June 23

9 am – 12 pm

Find your favorite location!

solveoregon.org/pick-it-up-portland

Friday, June 22

Central Eastside • Lloyd District

Old Town • PSU District

Sellwood Riverfront Park • Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Saturday, June 23

Buckman • Jade District / SE 82nd Ave • St. Johns • NW Portland

Springwater Trail

After last year’s cleanup Portland Mayor, Ted Wheeler, commented saying “Thank you to all who came out today and to SOLVE for your great partnership with the City to help clean our neighborhoods. I encourage Portlanders to volunteer with SOLVE to keep our City clean.”

Fundraising for Healthy Park Ecology

By Diane Redd

This spring Friends of Mt Tabor Park, a volunteer-based non-profit organized in 2000, is appealing to neighborhood businesses and individuals to help keep the park ecologically healthy. Stimulated by a 2005 report calling 93% of the park “poor” and in “degraded condition”, FMTP has recruited volunteers to remove invasive weeds and trees. Starting with a handful of volunteer workers and a single crew leader, the program called Weed Warriors has grown to over 500 volunteers and 27 crew leaders.

Much of the growth got a jump start with a City-paid stewardship Coordinator who has been dedicated to volunteer recruitment and training, strategic planning, and coordination with city agencies and non-profit partners. The part-time paid Coordinator funding ran from 2010-2017. FMTP can provide a portion of the salary on an annual basis, but cannot underwrite the entire salary.

The $100,000 Stewardship Fund will be placed at the Oregon Community Foundation. The $4,000 in interest raised annually by the Fund will be sufficient to meet the staffing funding, when matched with FMTP resources. According to Mary Kinnick, leader of the campaign, “Over the years FMTP has been able to recruit a diverse group of dedicated volunteers. The presence of a person responsible for volunteer training, safety, and project planning, however, is critical to ensure the quality and effectiveness of the volunteer effort.” Weed Warriors has been recognized with the Spirit of Portland Award and the statewide Community Organization Award from SOLVE.

FMTP kicked off the campaign with a donation of $12,500. In the first month of fundraising the campaign has raised a total of $65,000. Readers of the SE Examiner can join us in becoming Stewards of Mt. Tabor Park by donating at TaborFriends.org/Stewardship. FMTP is a 501(c)3 organization with a solid fiscal history. Ask yourself, “I love Mt. Tabor Park Because_____”; and then, become a Steward!

Questions about opioid prescriptions

By Dr. Sam Ho

If your doctor or dentist prescribes a pain reliever, take charge of your health and find out exactly what you are getting. Medical experts recommend you ask your doctor these questions about any opioid prescription. Common opioid brand names include Vicodin and Percocet.

Why do I need this medicine?

Ask your doctor for reasons why it is right for you.

Are there other options that will address my pain?

Opioids are not the only option for treating pain. Other options are available. An over-the-counter pain reliever (such as Tylenol®, Aleve® or Advil®) may be enough, or, physical therapy or chiropractic care could give the same results.

How long do I take this?

Extended opioid use can increase the risk of dependence and addiction. Talk with your doctor about a how long you should take the medicine and whether it should be refilled.

Does this medicine line up with current medical guidelines?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has published specific guidelines, directing doctors to prescribe the lowest dose for the shortest length of time possible.

What are my risks for addiction?

Some people may be more prone to addiction than others. A report published by the CDC suggests that the risk of chronic opioid use rises with each additional day after the third day, with a steep rise after the fifth day.

How does this medicine mix with other medicines I’m taking?

Opioids can be deadly when mixed with other drugs, especially those taken for treatment of anxiety, sleeping disorders and seizures. It’s a bad idea to mix alcohol with an opioid pain reliever.

What are the expected side effects?

These vary. They might include feeling sick to your stomach, sleepiness, extreme excitement, itching and more. Talk with your doctor.

There are times when opioid medications are the right way to help people manage acute or long-term pain. And it’s most important that those medications are provided at the right dose for the right length of time.

For additional information and resources visit: newsroom.uhc.com/opioids.html.

Recycling tips – discarding less

By Bonita Davis, Master

Recycler and Sunnyside Resident

Discarding less

Suddenly, a lot of conversation is about our stuff. Where to put the stuff we no longer want or need? Who wants it now? Where can it be recycled? All good questions in this shifting landscape. It is so easy to have excess material can quickly stack up.

Here are some simple, easy-to-do ideas to reduce what goes to the landfill. Some are throwbacks, and not new, but they really work!

Use refillable canisters, tins and jars for food storage and buy bulk. Bring back the breadbox as a way to keep unsliced bread fresh.

Take your own lunch to work/school and save $2,000 or more a year (Lifehacker.com.) Bring your own water bottle with tap or filtered water and save even more.

Make this summer the time you find a way to remember your travel mug and grocery bags when you leave your home.

Travel easily with collapsible reusable silicone plates, cups, and bowls that can be reused for years. Note–it is manmade polymer and contains resins. Stainless steel is an excellent option.

Resealable containers, reusable silicone lids or beeswax cloth covers can replace plastic wraps.

Ask your favorite food cart vendor if they offer returnable/reusable containers. goboxpdx.com.

Buy larger containers of items such as dairy products and transfer to single serving containers and you will have fewer tubs to recycle and fewer lids to discard.

Replace boxed and processed foods with whole fruits and vegetables. Save the leftovers for later and compost/worm bin any scraps.

Develop a preference for enjoying your food and beverages on durable plates, glasses, mugs and reusable cutlery, wherever you are.

Replace cleaning wipes and paper towels with cloth towels, and disposable razors with a safety razor.

Say ‘no’ to paper and plastic tablecloths and napkins and opt for the washable, reusable versions.

If you can’t do away one-time use paper or plastic, go for less waste. A roasted chicken in a food pouch or a bakery cake in a box is less material to send to the landfill than a rigid plastic domed container.

Tackle the junk mail. Go to oregonmetro.gov/tools-living and click on “junk mail” for how to stop unwanted mail. Also, check out the tips on “paper recycling” to guide you in what can and cannot go into the blue bin.

Some helpful websites

nontoxicreboot.com for a comparison of food safe containers

portlandoregon.gov/bps/article/496027 for Portland recycling and landfill rates.

myplasticfreelife.com author Beth Terry’s site on living plastic free

recyclingadvocates.org, Bring Your Own Cup Campaign

ditchthestraw@portland.surfrider.org Say “no” to unnecessary plastics

Join the Tree Inventory Project

Urban Forestry is looking for volunteers to join the Tree Inventory Project as Team Leaders! Spend your summer volunteering to identify, measure, and map every tree in 17 of Portland’s developed parks. Team Leaders will learn everything they need to know at a two-part training in June.

The Tree Inventory Project is a citizen science effort to survey trees in Portland and Team Leaders are an integral part of the process. Team Leader Training consists of one classroom session and one field session, where aspiring Team Leaders will learn the basics of tree ID, inventory protocol, and then practice their skills at a park before leading novice volunteers through the inventory.

Inventory workdays are held throughout the summer from June-September. Classroom Sessions in southeast: June 9, 9 am – 2 pm at Kenilworth Presbyterian Church (4028 SE 34th Ave, Field Sessions (attend one): June 16, 8:30 am – 12 pm at Montavilla Park (NE 82nd and Glisan) June 20, 4:30 pm – 8 pm at Oregon Park (NE 30th Ave and Oregon St) Register at: tinyurl.com/TLT2018 Questions? Please email treeinventory@portlandoregon.gov Learn more about the Tree Inventory Project here: portlandoregon.gov/parks/article/629112

ATTENTION OLDER ADULT HOMEOWNERS–a free, educational panel discussion about Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) as solutions for rising costs of living and longer lifespans. Discussion to cover: overview of the issue–challenges and benefits; types of property modifications–renovations to existing home or new construction; costs and return on investment; funding options; current regulatory impact and ideas for support of older adults; action steps. Discussion to be facilitated by Rachel Hemmingson Mohlere of VillagesNW and Nextview Loans, and Nancy Dong of Ethica Properties. Additional professionals with an interest in the topic may be present for Q & A. Handouts available for supportive resources. Flying Pie Pizza – East rooms, 10 – 11:30 am, Friday, June 15. Please RSVP as seating is limited, 971.207.2806. Snacks will be provided.

COMMUNITY COLLAGE AT PEOPLE’S FOOD CO-OP, 3029 SE 21st, Saturday, June 30, 12 – 3:30 pm. Share an audacious and revolutionary afternoon exploring the intuitive and sometimes ironic world of collage. It’s fun. It’s easy. It’s always surprising. No previous experience necessary. Magazines, old books & other collage materials, scissors, glue sticks, mounting boards, materials to make a small book and O-ring journal will be provided. Also tea, snacks and a good vibe. Please bring along any additional materials and tools if you like. $5 suggested contribution for materials although no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Visit peoples.coop/events to learn more and sign up.

DIABETES IN EMERGENCIES–During emergencies, your health can be compromised. What would happen to your blood sugar management during an earthquake, a big storm or other disaster? This month The Hawthorne Diabetes Group will make plans for several types of emergencies. Thursday, June 21, 7 – 8:30 pm at Colonial Heights Pres. Church, 2828 SE Stephens St. $10 donation requested. No one will be turned away for lack of fund There will be two distinct parts: 1) brief discussion on basic preparedness for everyone, and 2) special emphasis on maintaining and protecting your health during a crisis. Join us and learn how you can be prepared for any emergency that comes your way! RSVP through meetup.com/Hawthorne-Diabetes-Group/ The group is led by Julia Hanfling, RD, CDE – medical nutritionist and diabetes educator, owner of 3 Peaches Nutrition & Diabetes Coaching. 3peachesnutrition.com/

VIKING PANCAKE BREAKFAST– June 10, 8:30 am – 12:30 pm–Start your day with our delicious all-you-can-eat Viking pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fresh fruit, strawberry compote, lingonberries, orange juice and coffee or tea—served in our charming Bergen Dining Room at Norse Hall, 111 NE 11th Ave. Adults $8, Children ages 5-12 $4, Children under age 5 are free. Parking is free. Last chance until September!

PORTLAND IN THE STREETS–Block parties are small scale parties held on residential streets, such as neighborhood potlucks and barbecues that are held by, and for, residents along the street. PBOT is excited to offer all Block Party Permits for free! Block Party permits are open to all Portland residents, renters and homeowners and are free all over Portland. Getting a permit is simple: A) Talk to your neighbors and find a date B) Apply for a permit and Pink Barricades at portlandoregon.gov (event permitting). For those neighborhoods in the 2018 Pilot Area expansion: Pink barricades will be available in June 2018.

CREATE A LIVING WALL HANGING – WITH SEDUM CHICKS–June 14, 10 am – 12 pm at Leach Botanical Garden Upper Meadow, 6704 SE 122nd Ave. Hardy succulents enliven a landscape with color, texture and seasonal interest. Becky Wright-Sell, owner of Sedum Chicks Nursery, will show you how to use them to create a living wall hanging that is yours to take home. She’ll teach you about outdoor, hardy succulents and their many applications along the way. All materials provided. Pre-registration required.Cost: $65.00 To register go to leachgarden.org (click on “learn”) or call 503.823.1671.

3RD ANNUAL QUILT & NEEDLEWORKS Trinity United Methodist Church, 3915 SE Steele Street, Saturday, June 23 from 10 am to 4 pm. This show features local artists. Join us for a day of sharing, with cookies & beverages plus a place to sit & stitch. There will be vendors with crafts, quilts & supplies. A free-will donation to the Trinity United Methodist Church Women’s Association

FREE MICROCHIPS AND VACCINES to low-income qualifying individuals when they have their pet cats spayed/neutered at the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon (FCCO) clinic. This special is made possible through a generous grant from the Banfield Foundation and is available to low-income individuals from any part of Oregon and SW Washington. Pet cats who do not receive spay/neuter surgeries and are not microchipped could eventually lead to an increase in the population of stray cats in our community. FCCO works hard to try and prevent growth in the feral and stray cat community in Oregon and SW Washington. Details of this special are on our website at feralcats.com/press. 503.797.2606

6TH ANNUAL CATIO TOUR is seeking submissions of Portland-area outdoor cat enclosures and cat patios (a.k.a. “catios”) to be featured in the fifth annual Catio Tour on Sept. 9, 2018. From frugal to fabulous be sure to submit your catio for consideration for this popular event. Hosted by The Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon (FCCO) and the Audubon Society of Portland, the tour seeks to inspire cat owners to build or buy their own outdoor cat enclosure so their felines can enjoy safe outdoor time. Backyard enclosures keep cats safe from outdoor dangers while also protecting wildlife from cat predation. Visit feralcats.com/catio-host to submit your catio for consideration. Submissions are due by June 15.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR PP&R EVENT. Does your business participate in community service projects? Special events and short-term projects are great ways to practice team building and connect with communities. The projects meet school service requirement too, and are great ways to network, socialize and learn new skills. There are several great events scheduled for June, connect with Steve.pixley@portlandoregon.gov 503.823.5121 for more information.