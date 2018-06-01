60 Vendors, lots of Food and Farms We are located in the Central Christian church parking lot at 1844 SE Cesar Estrada Chavez Blvd portland 97214, Tuesdays from 4pm to 7:30pm. We are closed July 3rd for the holiday. Live music too! Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)