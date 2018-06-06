Write Around Portland readings promote respect for diverse groups and provide an opportunity to hear the powerful stories of gifted writers in our workshops. Few Portland events include so many diverse voices.

Readings are free, ADA-accessible and open to the public.

If you wish to request an accommodation, please contact us one week before the scheduled event.

To learn more about bringing a Write Around Portland workshop to your community, clients or workplace, call 503.796.9224.

June 10th we’re writing for 10 hours to celebrate 10 years of community writing workshops at HOTLIPS Pizza!

Join us for 2, 4, 6, 8 or all 10 hours of writing sessions—the more you write, the more chances you have to win raffle prizes, eat pizza and support Write Around Portland.

Sunday, June 10, 9 am to 7 pm (five, 2-hour writing sessions)

HOTLIPS Pizza, 2211 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR

Cost: $10-30 sliding scale fee for each 2-hour writing session