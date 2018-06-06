…at the Alladin Theater ~ 3017 SE Milwaukie

Friday June 8 ~ 8 pm

Tickets: $35 / Call: 877-435-9849

ticketfly.com/purchase/event

Visit: paulreiser.com

The Aladdin Theater is proud to present the legendary comedian, actor, television writer, author, and musician Paul Reiser. He has spent the last 30+ years acting in Oscar and Emmy award-winning movies and TV shows. He was voted one of Comedy Central’s “Top 100 Comedians of All Time.”

The NY-bred and LA-based Reiser has made a number of appearances on screen and even lent his talents behind the camera.

Reiser created and produced the seven-episode series ‘There’s…. Johnny!’ He joined the cast of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’, collaborates once again with David Gordon Green (‘Pineapple Express,’ ‘Prince Avalanche’), as well as with Steven Soderbergh on the critically-acclaimed hit Amazon series ‘Red Oaks.’ Additionally, Reiser has been cast in the latest project of ‘Mad Men’ showrunner Matthew Weiner, ‘The Romanoffs.’