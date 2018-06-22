Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church is happy to be hosting a local Art teacher for a series of summer camps.
This summer the Richmond neighborhood will
be brimming with creative activities at Summer
Art Camps for children grades K-4th. The camp
is sponsored by Art Literacy Academy, an after
school program at Abernethy Grade School. The
classes are limited to 10-12 children and will include
nature walks to explore the connection of nature
to art, and lessons in drawing, painting, sculpture
and printmaking. The sessions are offered for the
following weeks:
June 18-22 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
July 9-13 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
July 23-27 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Aug 13-18 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Location
Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church
2828 SE Stephens Street, Portland, OR 97214
Contact:
Serene sepia84@hotmail.com
Art Literacy Academy Blog