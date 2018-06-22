Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church is happy to be hosting a local Art teacher for a series of summer camps.

This summer the Richmond neighborhood will

be brimming with creative activities at Summer

Art Camps for children grades K-4th. The camp

is sponsored by Art Literacy Academy, an after

school program at Abernethy Grade School. The

classes are limited to 10-12 children and will include

nature walks to explore the connection of nature

to art, and lessons in drawing, painting, sculpture

and printmaking. The sessions are offered for the

following weeks:

June 18-22 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

July 9-13 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

July 23-27 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Aug 13-18 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Location

Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church

2828 SE Stephens Street, Portland, OR 97214

Contact:

Serene sepia84@hotmail.com

Art Literacy Academy Blog