2007 SE Powell Blvd. Sunday July 1, 7 pm. $15 via Brown Paper Tickets

Banjo virtuoso Danny Barnes’ blending of different sounds defies labeling. A former founder/member of the legendary Bad Livers, Barnes plays with artists such as guitarist Bill Frisell, Dave Matthews, and keyboardist Wayne Horvitz.

Barnes is offering a Banjo Master Class from 3 to 5 pm prior to his concert. Anyone with a basic understanding of the banjo, clawhammer and bluegrass, can join this workshop to bring their skill to the next level.