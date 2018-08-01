The Laurelhurst Neighborhood Association holds its first home tour Sunday, September 9 from 11 am to 4 pm.

Six homes of varying architectural styles and features will open to the public. These will include an Asian-inspired Craftsman bungalow with a spacious two-bedroom accessory dwelling unit (ADU) in the basement; an English-Cottage style brick house on the National Register of Historic Places, also with a basement ADU, and a highly-stylized Craftsman with a designated Portland Heritage Tree in the front yard. The tree, a Monkey Puzzle, likely came from the 1905 Lewis and Clark Exposition where seedlings were given away as door prizes.

Tickets for the tour are available at laurelhurstpdx.org/home-tour for $25 per person. They may also be purchased by mailing a check (made out to the Laurelhurst Neighborhood Association) to the LNA Treasurer at 3734 NE Hassalo St., Portland, 97215.

Deadline for purchasing tickets is September 1. Only children ages 12 and over will be admitted and proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the neighborhood association and community projects.

Those who purchase tickets will pick up their tour booklets, at the recently restored Markham House, 450 NE 32nd Ave. (corner of NE Glisan and 32nd) and these serve as an entrance ticket.

The booklet has a map, photos and interesting backgrounds on each home. The first floor of the Markham House will be open to the public during tour hours.

Laurelhurst, with its winding, tree-lined streets, thirty-eight acre public park and monumental sandstone gates, was plotted in 1909 on the site of a former dairy farm.

It is hoped that the tour will become an annual event to showcase the history and diversity of the beautiful residences, both large and small, of the century-old neighborhood.