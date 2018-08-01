By David Linn

Montavilla Neighborhood Association has been busy this summer and there great events coming up.

After hosting two candidate forums in April and May, on June 30, MNA hosted a “Roofs & Resources” Housing and Homeless Forum at the IRCO community center. Over four hours and three rounds of panelists of interacted with community members regarding the serious issues of homelessness in Portland. Some expressed frustration about the state of current policies and some expressed hopefulness at the well intentioned progress being made to help people find housing and services.

Our June meeting had the muralist who worked on the 82nd MAX mural, Alex Chiu. He showed off several of his projects and, along with another guest, explained how community members can get mural projects started.

In July we had a presentation from Municipal Broadband PDX which seeks to build a publicly-owned and operated fiber optic broadband internet utility in Multnomah County.

National Night Out is coming up and Montavilla will be hosting ours in Montavilla Park on Saturday, August 4, 3 pm-7 pm. There will be food and entertainment.

We are once again a sponsor of the Montavilla Jazz Festival happening August 18-19 from 1:30 pm-9:30 pm at Portland Metro Arts, 9003 SE Stark St.

Look for concerts and movies in the parks. Berrydale Park Concerts August 6 and 13. MNA will partner with Portland Parks & Rec for a movie and concert in Montavilla Park on September 1.

Thank you to everyone for all the well wishes. We have tried hard to bring people together when things like social media can be so easily manipulated to drive people apart. Montavilla will not be divided by a few malcontents intent on targeting anyone who disagrees with them. Montavilla comes together.