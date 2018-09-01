Historic Renovation of Towne Crier

You are invited to the red ribbon cutting ceremony to kick-off the historic renovation of the:

Towne Crier & Portland Treasury

Saturday, September 8 ~ 2 pm

4515 SE 41st, corner or 41st and Holgate

In the spirit of an old school barn raising, SE neighbors are invited to help paint the old Towne Crier building.

In return, a community BBQ is offered, featuring Otto’s sausage and beers by WhiskyBack Brewing, a company owned by Crier partner Stuart Ramsay. It is hoped that the whole community will join in and be part of the before and after story,

Amid the rapidly changing cityscape of SE Portland, there is a corner that is moving in a unique direction. The former Ye Olde Towne Crier, a beloved family dining spot from Portland’s past, is being brought back to life, rechristened The Town Crier, just in time for its 65th anniversary.

Big things are happening around the space, with plans rolling out to restore the dining room, the subterranean bar, and add a new feature – a coffeeshop called The Portland Treasury.

The Treasury will feature furnishings and fixtures from beloved Portland institutions that have closed.

The artifacts include: original chandeliers from The Rhinelander; signage from The Overlook; leather chairs with celebrity name plates from The Fernwood Inn; silver chafing dishes from Amadeus; a wooden booth from Sweet TibbieDunbar; leaded glass windows from The Embers; and bricks from The Lotus Card Room.

It’s the brainchild of Tacee Webb, the former owner of long-running Hawthorne Blvd.’s vintage clothing store Red Light and a Portland business woman with a passion for restoration and preservation of historic buildings, and vintage furnishings. She also wants to foster community.

Webb fell in love with the Crier (then known as Grandma’s) when she moved here in 1999. Intrigued by the unusual mission statement on the original menus, Webb learned of the ghost stories and legends of secret passages associated with the building since it opened in 1953.

She has partnered with Ramsay, a spirits expert and craft beer pioneer, to provide quality beers and spirits, paired with updated versions of The Crier’s classic menu items. The emphasis will be on local, homestyle food, consistent with the original menu.

Prime rib, yorkshire pudding, dutch babies for brunch, with a crock of Crier blueberry jam on each table are a few items featured from the original menu.

For those who would like to contribute to the proceedings, the two are using crowd investments; a new way to invest in local businesses, where contributors eventually receive both the return on an investment and a dividend. Find out more at: nextseed.com/offerings

Webb has events planned to celebrate her victory in keeping this unique Portland building off the demolition list.

EVER WILD: A Lifetime on Mount Adams – Darryl Lloyd will present his lifetime of Mount Adams stories and photographs at a variety of venues in the Portland and SW Washington region. Events are free and open to the public and will include a narrated slide presentation.

Thurs. Sept. 13, 7:30 pm. – Powell’s Books on Hawthorne, 3723 SWE Hawthorne Blvd. (In Conversation with Christina Colasurdo, author of Return to Spirit Lake.)

5G awareness

Grassroots Communications, a branch of Grassroots Environmental Education, is building the first national coalition to oppose the massive buildout of 5G technology across this country.

Americans For Responsible Technology is based on a set of shared principles. The purpose of the coalition is to help amplify lobbying power in Washington as they advocate for technology solutions that do not impact the health, safety, security, privacy or property values of citizens.

The most impactful thing to do right now is call your representatives and raise funds to launch a nationwide 5G awareness campaign.

Below is the contact information for all Oregon reps that sit on the U.S. Commerce Committee. Encourage your friends and family to make as many calls as possible before we head down to lobby in Washington the first week of September.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Congresswoman Member

Republican • 202.225.2006

Greg Walden Congressman

Chairman Republican

202.225.6730

Kurt Schrader Congressman

Member Democrat

202.225.5711

Leach Series: Tea

Minto Island Tea Co. is one of the few farm-scale tea plots in the United States and it thrives here in the Willamette Valley.

Tea grower Elizabeth Miller shares her story and insights on growing, processing, and brewing tea at the Leach Garden Summer Sippin’ Lecture Series, September 12, at 7 pm at the Botanical Garden, 6704 SE 122nd Ave.

Processing tea is an art form. Even avid tea drinkers are often unaware that all teas derive from the same plant: Camellia sinensis, in cultivation for more than 2,000 years. What makes the different types of tea is how the leaves are processed.

Learn about the creation of green, black, and oolong teas as well as biochemical changes that take place in the tea leaf over the harvest season. Taste the difference between teas made from the spring flush and those made from leaves plucked later in the summer.

Doors open at 6 pm for refreshments and strolling. Admission is $15, $40 for the whole series.

Advance registration is required. Go to leachgarden.org (click on “learn”) or call 503.823.1671.

Pollution problems worsen

Town Hall Specifics

Wednesday, September 26 – 7 pm

Sacred Heart Dining Hall in Brooklyn, 3925 SE Milwaukie Ave.

With growing highway congestion, diesel exhaust is a growing concern for residents. A coalition of neighborhood associations and civic groups is focusing on the impact of the Brooklyn Rail Yard and surrounding neighborhoods directly impacted by the intensifying concentration of diesel activity. The group organized out of frustration with both local and state officials who have refused to address the pollution.

This Diesel Pollution Town Hall features Dr. Paul Lewis, Multnomah County Health Officer, and Mark Riskedahl, Executive Director NW Environmental Defense Center at Lewis & Clark. Both will speak to health concerns and what can be done to mitigate diesel pollution.

River Plan / South Reach development

City planners are getting serious about the southern portion of the Willamette River. They’ve prepared an online survey and are scheduling a series of meetings to explore the future recreation opportunities and natural resources in the South Reach.

They have hosted a Visioning Workshop, attended neighborhood meetings and walked the river. Fill in the online survey, to let them know what you think at: portlandoregon.gov/bps/article/690283.

Now it is time to figure out details of the key challenges and opportunities. River Plan / South Reach project staff will host a series of public meetings to cover a variety of topics; then we’ll integrate the input received into eastside and westside discussions and culminate this phase of work with a public open house in December.

The first discussion is Riverside Recreation – Access to the river/riverfront, trails and scenic views held Thursday, September 13, 6 pm at SMILE Station, 8210 SE 13th Ave.

Questions? Contact Debbie Bischoff, Senior Planner, Debbie.Bischoff@portlandoregon.gov , 503.823.6946

Time to replace CO alarms From Astoria to the High Desert, Oregonians have been protected for years, thanks to The Lofgren and Zander Memorial Act of 2010 (House Bill 3450), which expanded the scope of carbon monoxide (CO) protection throughout the state.

This groundbreaking bill phased in requirements for CO alarm installation in residential properties, beginning with rental properties in 2010, and expanding to new single and multi-family dwellings, as well as existing dwellings upon sale or transfer, in 2011. Since then, Oregon has led the country in protecting its residents from the dangers of this invisible, odorless and potentially fatal gas, with dozens of other states following suit.

CO is a colorless, odorless gas that is impossible to detect without a sensing device. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, CO poisoning is a leading cause of accidental poisoning in the United States and responsible for an average of 450 deaths each year. Any fuel-burning appliance, including heaters, fireplaces, furnaces, appliances and cooking sources using coal, wood, or petroleum products, are all potential sources of CO.

CO poisoning can cause symptoms such as nausea, headaches, dizziness, chest pain and vomiting that mimic those of many other illnesses, making it difficult to diagnose. In severe poisoning cases, victims can experience disorientation, unconsciousness, long-term neurological disabilities, cardio/respiratory failure or death.

However, alarms don’t last forever, and seven years after this legislation was fully enacted, health and safety officials have issued a timely reminder to the public of the need to replace CO alarms as they approach expiration.

“If you can’t think of the last time you installed a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm, chances are, it’s time to replace your old ones,” Wey said. “Installing new alarms, testing them regularly and having and practicing an escape plan are important measures you can take to help protect your family and home.

For information on carbon monoxide safety, visit firstalert.com.

FMTP Stewardship Fund Growing

By Mary Kinnick, Chair, FMTP Stewardship Fund Steering Committee and FMTP Board member

The Friends of Mt. Tabor Park campaign to raise $100,000 is going gangbusters. This fund ensures the future of the Weed Warrior volunteer effort to restore and maintain native habitat in our beloved park. Donations have now reached $80,000.

We are thrilled to have established an Endowment Partner Fund with the Oregon Community Foundation and to have deposited our first check. Its annual accrued interest payments will provide two-thirds of the funds needed to support our part-time Weed Warrior Stewardship Coordinator position. FMTP will contribute the remaining third every year. The Coordinator plans and supervises volunteer events that annually involve thirty trained volunteer crew leaders and over five hundred other volunteers.

This “one-time donation ask” campaign will be completed this year. Donations, from $4 to $5000, have come from thirteen major donor business partners and two hundred individuals. This month we will make a final push to reach our goal. A special fundraiser event is coming up at end of the month. Right now, we are looking for any and all park lovers willing to serve as a co-host. Contact Mary Kinnick at marykinnick@gmail.com or 503.287.6959 for more information.

Go to taborfriends.org/stewardship to learn more about the habitat restoration needs of the park, the work of the Weed Warriors, and how you can donate to the Stewardship Fund. The names of our business partners and individual donors may be found there as well.

A special thanks to the remarkable efforts by FMTP Stewardship Fund Steering Committee members: Jeff Anderson, Amelia Caldwell, Jackie Dingfelder, Kari Easton, Tom Kohler, Cristen Lincoln, Kate Raphael, Tim Raphael, and Diane Redd. A special thanks to FMTP Board members who have volunteered even more of their time and to the Portland Parks Foundation for a grant that is supporting marketing materials and other supplies.

CEIC security pilot project

The Central Eastside Industrial Council (CEIC) is initiating a security pilot project to support neighbors and service providers in the Central Eastside around St. Francis Church and City Team Ministries.

In response to the area’s desire for a greater feeling of security, the CEIC has contracted a security team from Northwest Enforcement, chosen because of their years of experience working for Central Eastside property owners. Their approach to maintaining order is compassionate, respectful, and helpful to the vulnerable houseless population.

They will work in tandem with the Central City Concern Clean Start program to identify and address hot spots for trash and needles, as well as graffiti.

The goals are: to help houseless individuals access resources; to reduce criminal activity in the area and to reduce hazardous debris and deter graffiti

As of August 1, Northwest Enforcement has begun patrolling the area in the evenings. Patrollers offer guidance, help, referrals and, most importantly, communicate and coordinate with the houseless population in a humane and respectful manner.

This ambitious project requires continuous attention and proper implementation so the quality of life of everyone in the sector is improved.

All officers are unarmed and, if any situation should escalate, the patrol has been directed to contact the police and disengage.

CEIC has gathered a network of valuable partners to shape this project. This includes individuals from service organizations and City, County and local law enforcement who meet monthly to help with referrals and services, exchange ideas and information, and share best practices.

The organization is working to establish an Enhanced Services District which would provide the resources to eventually expand this program throughout the entire district.

The next Security Advisory Committee meeting is September 11, 9 am at the St Francis Park Apartments Community Room. Its entrance is on the corner of SE 11th and Stark St.

This and all future meetings will be public. To get on the mailing list, submit your email to programs@ceic.cc.

CIVIC EDUCATION PROGRAM ON JUVENILE JUSTICE: Are we improving outcomes for youth? The League of Women Voters of Portland invites you to the first of their Civic Education programs, September 11, at 7 pm in the Multnomah County Building, 501 SE Hawthorne Blvd. Panelists include Kimberly McCullough, Policy Director for ACLU Oregon, Babak Zolfaghari, Community Healing Initiative Program, and DeAnna Horne, Oregon Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. They will review the history and impacts of Measure 11 on the juvenile justice system. According to Multnomah County information, “Oregon voters approved Ballot Measure 11 in November 1994 to apply mandatory minimum prison sentences to certain crimes against persons committed on or after April 1, 1995, with no possibility for any reduction in sentence such as for good behavior. Measure 11 mandates that juveniles age 15 and older, charged with felonies be tried as adults. For information contact Marion McNamara, civiced@lwvpdx.org or 503.228.1675.

THE SUNNYSIDE NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION CRIME AND LIVABILITY COMMITTEE will meet 6:30 pm the first Tuesday of each month beginning September 4. The meeting will be held in the Community House at 3520 SE Yamhill St. and will include a discussion of homelessness in the neighborhood. All are welcome.

VIKING PANCAKE BREAKFAST – September 9, 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. Delicious all-you-can-eat Viking pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fresh fruit, strawberry compote, lingonberries, orange juice and coffee or tea served in the charming Bergen Dining Room at Norse Hall, 111 NE 11th Ave. Adults $8, Children ages 5-12 $4, Children under age 5 are free. Parking is free.

PORTLAND CATIO TOUR 2018 – a showcase of Portland-area cat patios September 8, 10 am – 2 pm. The Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon & Audubon Society are sponsoring a tour of ten cat patios located in the Portland metro area. The cost is $10 (12 years and under are free). The Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon and the Audubon Society of Portland are the first bird and cat organizations in the country working together to increase awareness of keeping cats safe at home. Registration: CatsSafeAtHome.org.

PORTLAND SINGS! The community sing along is back from summer vacation and at a new location. They still meet the third Sunday of the month, September 16, from 2:30 – 4:30 pm at Artichoke Music, 2007 SE Powell Blvd. Sliding scale $8 – $15. For more info PortlandSings.com

CREATIVE WRITING CLASS FOR WOMEN – Write from prompts that may lead to new stories, poems or essays. Mondays, 10 am., September 17 – November 5, at TaborSpace, 5441 SE Belmont. $12 to drop in for a class or $80 for all 8 weeks. All experience levels are welcome to join this encouraging group. Taught by Pushcart-nominee Linda Ferguson. For information, email ljdferguson@gmail.com.

THE 8TH ANNUAL ARAB FESTIVAL – presented by the Arab American Cultural Center of Oregon (AACCO). Celebrate Arab heritage with live music featuring the amazing Raid Alasmar and other musicians from the Arab world, dabka, a Souq (bazaar), Middle Eastern cuisine, henna, games, dance, poetry, networking opportunities and much more. Kid friendly environment: Carnival games, face-painting and much more. All are Welcome! Oaks Park 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Saturday, September 1, 11 am – 7 pm.

Which Cart to Use? Recycling tips for September

By Bonita Davis, Master

Recycler and Sunnyside Resident

“Recycling right” has become a popular topic after shifts in the market have impacted what can be collected beyond curbside programs in the local area. Looking more closely at what can and cannot be recycled, many of us encountered surprises.

Frequent surprises are that pizza boxes go into the green rollcart if you have one, or in the trash if you don’t because of food contamination. Boxes holding foods that are refrigerated or frozen are plastic coated, as are white coffee cups. All of these paper/plastic items go into the garbage bin.

People have asked if switching over to compostable paper products might be a better choice. From just one perspective, what do you with do a compostable product after using it?

Compostables do not go into the curbside blue rollcart for recycling. The Blue Cart is for clean paper items, accepted plastic bottles and tubs, and metal cans, and foil. Contents of these bins are sorted, baled, shipped and sold to manufacturers for reprocessing into new products.

Compostable items break down and are not designed for reprocessing. If you are a backyard composter, the temperature of your home composter may not be enough for the material to break down.

The Green Cart for lawn debris is designated for table scraps, grass clippings, and used pizza boxes.

Compostable plastics are not accepted as part of Metro’s curbside rollcart program for residential customers. These products may require additional sorting and time to break down in the composting process.

(Note: some businesses may use specific products and compost resources that make it possible for them to use compostable products.)

Compostable plastic liners designed for counter top compost pails are allowed into the green rollcart. For more information, go to portlandoregon.gov/bps/article/402972.

Questions? Contact The Curbsider Hotline at 503.823.7202. More excellent resources for businesses are at portlandoregon.gov/sustainabilityatwork.

Lastly, there The Grey Cart is for garbage/waste/landfill. This is where compostable products are to be placed. Several have shared the belief that compostable items might assist the landfill in breaking down materials.

Actually, modern operations, such as the Columbia Ridge Landfill, are anaerobic, or without oxygen. The landfill is sealed daily, holding materials in a safe and sanitary system that is not intended to break down.

Materials can remain intact for decades. Liquids and gases from decomposition require special management tools. To learn more, see the YouTube video on landfill at tinyurl.com/y7kcfm5q

Eliminate the “which bin” question altogether by using durables for enjoying food and beverages, and save some money in the process. Reduce and Reuse first.

There is more great information at recyclingadvocates.org, the BYOC Campaign, on the importance of ordering “for here” or bringing-your-own-cup.