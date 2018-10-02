Milagro Theatre begins their thirty-fifth season with their annual Día de Muertos celebration and the world premiere of ¡Alebrijes!, written by Georgina H.L. Escobar.

In the story, a young bride and groom-to-be discover the largest Dia de Muertos altar they’ve ever seen. A little Alebrije, sweeps into the room and takes the bride’s imagination for a ride through the layers of time. It’s a playful homage to Pedro Linares, creator of the Alebrije, an imaginary creature unique to Mexican art.

Set in present day San Luis Potosí, in Xochimilco in 1936, and in an afterlife that looks like a psychedelic Oaxacan jungle, young Pedro realizes his artistic potential through his relationship to his pets as totems, his love for painting, and a close encounter with death.

Community members are invited to help build a traditional Día de Muertos altar on display in the Milagro lobby during the show. Audiences can bring their favorite traditional offerings to add to it, celebrating things we love in this life and the next.

¡Alebrijes! opens at Milagro Theatre, 525 SE Stark St., Friday October 19, followed by reception catered by Tortillería Y Tienda De Leon’s and continues through November 11. Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm.

Tickets available at milagro.org or 503.236.7253.