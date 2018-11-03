The venerable and most indespensible and beloved neighborhood resource, Clinton Street Video, at 2501 SE Clinton St. will close their doors forever on the eve of their 23rd anniversary, Saturday November 17.

It’s the last days they’re open and they are going out with a bang and an incredible sale of their considerable film inventory as the owners and staff spin off into the next chapters of their storied lives.

The fabulous Do-Not-Miss Clinton Street Video sale starts Saturday, November 3 at noon and continues until Saturday, November 17, the last day the store is open.

A huge Clinton Street Video Celebration Party at Clinton St. Theatre across the street is the night after the sale, Sunday, November 18, 1-3 pm with snacks, weird bits of film, hugs and good times

Is it the end of an era or the Ear of Ananda? Whatever it is, don’t miss it. Take some historic films home with you because you won’t be able to drop by anymore. The phone for now is 503.236.9030.