A Conversation With Linda Ronstadt is a big screen multi-media journey through the life of this iconic singer with her reflections of a four-decade career, assisted by videos, rare personal photos, and behind-the-scenes events that shaped her many musical styles. There will be a question and answer session with Ronstadt too. It takes place Sunday October 14 at Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. at 7:30 pm. This event is reserved and a fully seated show open to all ages.

Ronstadt’s presentation is fast moving, covering her early years with the Stone Poneys, her association with the Eagles (they were her backup band), friendships with Jackson Browne, Neil Young, Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, and Aaron Neville, her award-winning time on Broadway, and her many records of pop, country, American standards and classic Spanish songs.

Ronstadt has sold over 100 million records worldwide and her awards include eleven Grammys, thirty-one gold and platinum records, the National Medal of the Arts, and membership in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/ycd9av8o