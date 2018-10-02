12th Annual Induction Concert is Saturday, October 13, 7 pm at the Aladdin Theater. This year’s concert performers are The Kingsmen, Monti Amundson Trio and Ural Thomas and the Pain. Tony Starlight again MCs the event with a live auction of autographed guitars from Willie Nelson, Jackson Browne, Adam Ant and Echo & the Bunnymen. Proceeds help support OMHOF music education, scholarship programs, and inductions. 2018 Inductees include Andy Stokes, The Freak Mountain Ramblers, Monti Amundson, The Rats and Ural Thomas. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door and on sale at Ticketfly.com and the Aladdin Theater box office. See omhof.org