Ninety-five year old Pearl Steinberg joins Gretchen Peterson and the mother/daughter team of Kitty and Kriya Kaping to tell stories in Relationships in Memory, Portland Storytellers Guild show, Saturday, October 6 at Clinton Street Theater.

When asked how she retained the clear mind she regales audiences with, Steinberg says, “Honestly, I ask myself that question… For one thing, I never gave up using my mind.”

A retired college professor, Steinberg added, “It certainly helps to have good genes and I guess dumb luck plays a role as well.”

She created and taught classes in subjects ranging from cultural and ethical concerns to comparative religions, but it wasn’t until she took a workshop twenty years ago at the Omega Institute in New York that she became a professional storyteller. She is a member of The National Storytellers Network.

Volunteer to tell a brief story of your own and win tickets to a future PSG show. Tickets are $15,$12. $10 for Guild members and guests online at cstpdx.com. The yarns start spinning at 7:30 pm. portlandstorytellers.org