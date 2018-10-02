Ninety-five year old Pearl Steinberg joins Gretchen Peterson and the mother/daughter team of Kitty and Kriya Kaping to tell stories in Relationships in Memory, Portland Storytellers Guild show, Saturday, October 6 at Clinton Street Theater.

When asked how she retained the clear mind she regales audiences with, Steinberg says, “Honestly, I ask myself that question…  For one thing, I never gave up using my mind.”

A retired college professor, Steinberg added, “It certainly helps to have good genes and I guess dumb luck plays a role as well.”

Steinberg lower left, Peterson, and the Kapings, top row

She created and taught classes in subjects ranging from cultural and ethical concerns to comparative religions, but it wasn’t until she took a workshop twenty years ago at the Omega Institute in New York that she became a professional storyteller.  She is a member of The National Storytellers Network.

Volunteer to tell a brief story of your own and win tickets to a future PSG show. Tickets are $15,$12. $10 for Guild members and guests online at cstpdx.com. The yarns start spinning at 7:30 pm.  portlandstorytellers.org