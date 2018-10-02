Portland has one of the largest Argentine tango communities in North America. Nearly every night of the week, dancers head out to move the sound of the bandoneon and the evocative compositions born in the 1930s and 40s.

The Portland Tango Festival is 22 this year, the longest-running US festival celebrating the language that is more than just a dance. This year it’s October 11-15, at the Norse Hall, 111 NE 11th Ave, a block off Burnside St.

The Fest hosts teachers and performers together with local and Argentinean musicians collaborating on live tango music. The dance teachers are international performers renowned for their art and the musicians all perform in powerful combinations for the tango.

Unfamiliar with the dance? Attend the Bite Size Tango and the Sunday Dinner Concert for an introduction to this passionate and captivating dance. Friday is an introductory tango class and no experience is necessary. The Sunday Dinner Concert has time to socialize with Festival teachers and dancers and the Dueling Duo Concert with a dinner prepared by Vibrant Table Catering. Doors open at 6 pm at The Loft @8th Avenue, 2010 SE 8th Ave. See portlandtangofest.com