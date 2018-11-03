THE 11TH WHITE ALBUM XMAS – November 29-December 8 at Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St. A beloved holiday spectacular tribute to The Beatles. The Nowhere Band – a 15-piece Beatles orchestra, plays the fifty year old White Album in its entirety. Jugglers, aerialists, clowns and acrobats of the Portland Circus Allstars present feats of strength, focus and dexterity. A tremendous not-to-be missed family event. Early tickets advised as shows sell out in advance. albertarosetheatre.com / 503.764.4131.

THE MONTHLY SONGWRITER ROUND at Laurelthirst Public House is Tuesday, November 6 and hosted by Taylor Kingman. November’s line up includes Nina Yates, Caitlin Sherman, and Mike Giacolino (of Hyways). Music begins at 9 pm at 2958 NE Glisan St, They’re bringing the porch to the stage, swapping stories and singing tunes and the audience is warm and receptive. $5 suggested. Over 21+

¡ALEBRIJES! continues as a commemoration of Milagro Theatre’s 23rd Día de Muertos celebration. An imaginary creature unique to Mexican art, ¡Alebrijes! is wrapped in a Día de Muertos tale like a dream come to life. Set in present day San Luis Potosí, in Xochimilco in 1936, and in an afterlife that looks like a psychedelic Oaxacan jungle, young Pedro realizes his artistic potential through his relationship to his pets as totems, his love for painting, and a close encounter with death. Through November 11. See milagro.org.

SE PORTLAND ARTIST AIMEE J MATTILA’s Open Studio Days at Civilian Studios, 2210 N Lewis Ave #6 on second Saturdays, November 10 and December 8, 11 am-5 pm. Mattila says

“Art is a way of life for me and life is an art in itself. The true value of any piece of art is the special relationship you as an individual develop with the creation you have chosen and the artist who created it.” AJMattila-Artstudio.com

PORTLAND PODCAST FESTIVAL returns this fall for two days at two venues with twenty-one different podcasts performed on three stages in a wide variety of themes: pop culture, race, technology, sports, cannabis, cooking, ethics and more. Friday November 9 it’s at Landmark Saloon, 4847 SE Division St. starting at 6 pm. Saturday November 10 at Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd., 6 pm to 10:30 pm. An opportunity for listeners to see their favorite shows performed live. Founded and curated by Greg Nibler and Sarah X Dylan (of Funemployment Radio) and Jason Lamb (Minority Retort), The line up is available at pdxpodfestival.com and tickets are $10.